4,549 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.84.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,910,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,670,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,670,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,346,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,780 shares of company stock worth $78,587,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

