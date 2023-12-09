6,187 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 89.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

