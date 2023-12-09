6,240 Shares in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 8.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 589,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Stock Up 0.5 %

MTRN stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

