683 Capital Management LLC Sells 125,100 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,100 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Zymeworks worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 409,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Trading Down 2.7 %

ZYME stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $650.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

