848,300 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 848,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,782,000. Catalent accounts for approximately 3.3% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

CTLT stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

