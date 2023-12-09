Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 90.4% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $337.23 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $339.46. The company has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.78.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

