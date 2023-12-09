Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.50.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AGRO. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adecoagro from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,919,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

