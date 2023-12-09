Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Insider Steven Masters Purchases 168,880 Shares of Stock

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Masters bought 168,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$41,375.60 ($27,401.06).

Aerometrex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Aerometrex Company Profile

Aerometrex Limited engages in aerial mapping business in Australia. The company offers an aerial LiDAR surveying service which maps the ground surface using airborne lasers; and aerial imagery subscription services. It also provides 3D solutions, which include 3D modelling and mapping system derived from oblique aerial photographs; and MetroMap, an online imagery web-serving application.

