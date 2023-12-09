Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Insider Steven Masters Purchases 168,880 Shares of Stock

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMXGet Free Report) insider Steven Masters bought 168,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$41,375.60 ($27,401.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Aerometrex Limited engages in aerial mapping business in Australia. The company offers an aerial LiDAR surveying service which maps the ground surface using airborne lasers; and aerial imagery subscription services. It also provides 3D solutions, which include 3D modelling and mapping system derived from oblique aerial photographs; and MetroMap, an online imagery web-serving application.

