Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 736 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

