Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 75,250 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up 3.7% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 602.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,109 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,352,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $823.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

