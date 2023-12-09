Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 596 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average is $123.39.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.