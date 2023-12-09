Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 596 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
EOG opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average is $123.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.
EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.05.
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
