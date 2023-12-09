Affinity Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

