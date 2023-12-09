Affinity Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 70.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ares Management by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,192,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 444,661 shares in the company, valued at $46,604,919.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 444,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,604,919.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $8,716,500 and sold 439,376 shares worth $45,821,410. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ARES opened at $110.67 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $112.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

