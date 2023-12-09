Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,433 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $229.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.72.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

