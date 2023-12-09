Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,696 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 62.1% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,002,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 32,990 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 459,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 87,605 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

