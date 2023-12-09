Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,699 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSP opened at $150.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.