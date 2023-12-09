Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 593 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor makes up about 2.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $680,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,298,240 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.