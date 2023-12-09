AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Down 0.7%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.43 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 386,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 420,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $230.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAL. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 35,405 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,953,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 2,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 41,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

