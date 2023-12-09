Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:APD opened at $263.27 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.96 and a 200-day moving average of $285.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

