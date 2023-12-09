Alden Global Capital LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Whole Earth Brands comprises about 0.3% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 886.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

FREE stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $134.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.