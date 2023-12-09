Alden Global Capital LLC Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alden Global Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,990 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.7% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alden Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.3 %

BABA stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $183.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

