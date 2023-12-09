Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stock Position Lowered by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,092,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,208 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group makes up 3.5% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 5.88% of Algoma Steel Group worth $43,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% during the second quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $9,883,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,608,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $7,952,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,294,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,941,000 after purchasing an additional 960,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $846.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $546.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is an increase from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Sunday, September 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.