Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $229.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00076399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004051 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,628,362 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

