Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $32.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

ALKS stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.64. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 147.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

