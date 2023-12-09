Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $136.64 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

