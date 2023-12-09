Alta Park Capital LP Acquires 31,900 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Alta Park Capital LP increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up 1.0% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alta Park Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Entegris worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.99. 1,662,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

