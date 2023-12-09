Alta Park Capital LP Has $15.09 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alta Park Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 451,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 903,706 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.5% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,814,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,463,032. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.