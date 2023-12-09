Alta Park Capital LP Sells 150,539 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alta Park Capital LP lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,539 shares during the period. Block comprises approximately 2.6% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Block were worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam raised its stake in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.
Block Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Block stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,485,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,930. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Block
In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
