Alta Park Capital LP Sells 25,700 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Alta Park Capital LP cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 873.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. 21,422,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,053. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -552.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

