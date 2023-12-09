Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director David Jeffrey Richardson Sells 8,056 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ambarella Trading Up 1.1 %

AMBA opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 39.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.59.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

