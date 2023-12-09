American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang Sells 3,000 Shares

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $88.65.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Woodmark

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.