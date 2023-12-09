Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Darlington Partners Capital Management LP

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,786,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,855 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust comprises about 10.6% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $154,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE COLD opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.