AMN Healthcare Services’ (AMN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $118.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.