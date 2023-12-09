Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $359.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.94. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $627,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $627,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 30,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,123. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 144.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 241,384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.