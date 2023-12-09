Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target at $77.58

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.15.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 2.7 %

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

