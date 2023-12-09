Anson Funds Management LP Boosts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,851 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,081 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.