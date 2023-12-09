Apollo Currency Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $285,712.83 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00075205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00024729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

