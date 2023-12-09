Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,914,000. General Electric accounts for about 2.5% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $68,574,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 21,327.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in General Electric by 72.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 31.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GE. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

GE stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

