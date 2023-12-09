Appian Way Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Appian Way Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,208 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises approximately 0.8% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned 0.05% of Element Solutions worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,075,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,437,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,010,000 after buying an additional 836,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,157,000 after buying an additional 810,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

