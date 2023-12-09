Appian Way Asset Management LP Invests $15.27 Million in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 715,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,270,000. O-I Glass accounts for about 5.5% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

