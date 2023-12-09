Appian Way Asset Management LP Purchases 258,376 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,376 shares during the period. DarioHealth accounts for approximately 1.9% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DarioHealth by 729.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 429,880 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in DarioHealth by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DarioHealth by 32.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. DarioHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 136.37%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million. Equities analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DarioHealth

(Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.