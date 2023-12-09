Appian Way Asset Management LP Sells 194 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Appian Way Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.4% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 67.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

Ecolab stock opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $193.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.40.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

