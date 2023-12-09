Applied Materials, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $147.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

