ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Stock Up 0.1 %

ArcBest stock opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.13. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,679,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $29,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $17,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.