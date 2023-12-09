Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.78.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.34. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

