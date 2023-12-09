ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declares None Dividend of $0.55

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.49.

ArrowMark Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ArrowMark Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

BANX stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $125.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

In related news, Director John Scott Emrich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,291.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter worth $322,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 505,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

