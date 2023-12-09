Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AINC

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.