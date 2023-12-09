Aspen Grove Capital LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $194.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $219.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

