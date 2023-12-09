Aspen Grove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,279 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.