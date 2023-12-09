Aspen Grove Capital LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

